Share of US dollar deposits in Kazakhstan reaches almost half of total deposits

By Trend





The share of US dollar deposits in Kazakhstan at the end of November 2018 amounted to 49.4 percent.

The figure was 47.7 percent on the same date in 2017, Trend reports with reference to the Kazakh media.

"The volume of deposits of individuals in tenge increased by 1.4 percent. The volume of deposits of residents in depository organizations amounted to 17.81 trillion tenge at the end of November 2018, a 1 percent increase compared to October," the National Bank of Kazakhstan stated.

The volume of deposits in tenge decreased by 3.8 percent in a month to 9.02 trillion tenge, and those in foreign currency increased by 6.4 percent to 8.8 trillion tenge.

"Deposits of legal entities in the national currency in November 2018 decreased to 4.71 trillion tenge, and those in foreign currency increased to 4.75 trillion tenge," the National Bank said.

?n addition, the weighted average interest rate on term tenge deposits of non-bank legal entities was 7.2 percent, and on deposits of individuals it was 10.6 percent.