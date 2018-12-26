Kazakh oil&gas construction company talks ongoing projects

By Trend





Kazakh oil and gas construction company KazStroyService (KSS) is implementing 8 projects in three countries, the company told Trend.

In Kazakhstan, they include the construction of the Kyzylorda-Astana section of the Saryarka Gas Pipeline project; civil Installation of the Multi Well Pad-1, civil work and underground piping for Future Growth and Wellhead Pressure Management projects; increase in capacity of the Kazakhstan-China Gas Pipeline project; construction of the gas treatment unit, a LPG loading facility, a condensate storage and interconnection piping at the Chinarevskoye Field; engineering, procurement, and construction of a deep oil refinery complex at Atyrau Oil Refinery.

As for the projects abroad, KSS implements the 5th Transmission Pipeline Project in Thailand and pipeline laying and associated works for the Vijaipur-Auraiya Pipeline project in India.

The company added that in 2018, it completed the engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning of the compressor stations 5 and 7 at the Kazakhstan-China Gas Pipeline, as well as the engineering, procurement and construction of a linear part of the Beineu-Bozoi-Shymkent Gas Pipeline project.

KazStroyService is a leading Kazakh company in engineering, procurement, construction and project management in oil and gas, petrochemical and power industries, infrastructure sector with strong material and technical resources, operating branches and offices all over Kazakhstan, Thailand, India and Middle East.

Since its establishment in 2001, along with tens of various projects, KSS has successfully implemented more than 100 large projects.

Presently the company carries out activities in Kazakhstan (Almaty, Atyrau, Shymkent, Oral), Thailand (Bangkok and the regions) India, and the UAE.

KSS cooperates with such major foreign companies as Sinopec, Marubeni, Chevron, Lukoil, India Oil and Gas, Karachaganak Operating Company, Tengizchevroil, AGIP, NCOC, Daewoo, Bechtel, Enka, CITIC.