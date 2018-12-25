Tashkent Stock Exchange's trade volume down again

By Trend





At the Dec. 17-21 trade week at Uzbekistan's Toshkent Republican Stock Exchange, 223 purchase and sale transactions were carried out on shares of 32 joint stock companies, Trend reports on Dec. 25 referring to the press service of the Stock Exchange.

As a result, 10.2 million ordinary shares and 0.7 million privileged shares worth 7.1 billion soums were sold, compared to 35.4 billion soums last week.

The greatest demand in the past period was on securities of commercial banks – 93.5 percent (6.7 billion soums) and construction companies – 1.2 percent (85.5 million soums).

The average value of transactions amounted to 32 million soums, while the average daily transaction size was 1.4 billion soums. The average selling price per share was 659.5 soums, and the average daily number of securities sold was 2.2 million.

Since the beginning of the year, 10,318 security and corporate bond transactions for a total amount of 662.3 billion soums have been concluded at the Toshkent RSE.

Some 10.1 billion securities of 117 issuers were used in the trades.

(8339.55 UZS = 1 USD on Dec. 25)








