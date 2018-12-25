Iran warns citizens against renting bank cards

By Trend





The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has warned Iranians to avoid renting bank cards and accounts.

“Recently, on the social media and messaging channels there have been proposals to rent bank cards and accounts,” Trend reports as Tasnim cited a CBI statement.

CBI said it is easy to open a bank account or obtain a bank card for Iranian citizens.

Renting bank accounts or cards to cover up criminal activities, money laundering and tax fraud or avoid judicial punishment would mean the owners of bank accounts and cards are responsible for these actions, the statement added.

According to the law, the owners of bank accounts and cards are responsible for banking transactions, CBI said.

“Therefore, we advise our fellow citizens to avoid any offer to rent bank accounts or cards in order to be safe from legal punishment.”