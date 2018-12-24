Uzbekistan's soum continues to fall against US dollar

By Trend





The Central Bank of Uzbekistan has published new exchange rates, which will be effective from Dec. 25, Trend reports Dec 24. referring to Uzbek media.

The US dollar continues to grow slowly. This week, the US currency has increased by 13.96 soums. From tomorrow one dollar will cost 8,339.55 soums.

Euro has also risen. The European currency rose to 9,479.57 soums, increasing by 65.83 soums compared to the last week.

The Russian ruble fell slightly. Its value dropped by 3.79 soums and amounted to 120.91 soums.

(8325.59 UZS = 1 USD on Dec. 24)