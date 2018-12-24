Turkmenistan, Gambia discuss cooperation prospects

By Trend





A meeting with the Deputy Foreign Minister of the Gambia Ebrim Sissay was held in the Foreign Ministry of Turkmenistan, Trend reports citing the Turkmen Foreign Ministry.

The parties highly appreciated the state of political relations between the two countries within the UN and other major international organizations.

The sides discussed issues of strengthening bilateral relations between Turkmenistan and the Gambia in the political sphere.

In addition, issues related to the legal framework of bilateral relations were discussed during the meeting.

"The parties noted the importance of regular political consultations in order to develop cooperation in trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres," reads the message.