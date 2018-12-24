Kazakhstan's Zhezkazgan copper-smelting plant starts working at full capacity

By Trend





Zhezkazgan copper-smelting plant of Kazakhmys Smelting LLP has resumed work at full capacity: the second ore smelting furnace was launched, Trend reports citing the Kazakh media.

Since 2009, the enterprise operated only one furnace due to the lack of raw materials for full load. Now, after a long break, the plant has returned to full operation.

"If for almost ten years the plant, working at half of its capacity, produced 100,000 tons of copper, thanks to the second furnace we will receive 200,000 tons," said the governor of the Karaganda region Yerlan Koshanov.

Also, the enterprise succeeded in expanding its raw material base. This was made possible thanks to the commissioning of new mining and processing facilities of KAZ Minerals LLP.

Today the design capacity of the plant is 220,000 tons of copper cathode per year. The launch of the second furnace at the plant allowed the creation of about 600 new jobs. The total number of personnel will be more than 2,000 people.