Export of goods from Iran's Mahirud border to Afghanistan suspended

By Trend





The supply of cement, tile, ceramics, iron and fuel to Afghanistan’s Farah province through Mahirud border of Iran’s South Khorasan province has been suspended, Chief of Mahirud Customs Office of South Khorasan Province Ali Akbar Kiyani said.

There is the license for the abovementioned products till the end of the year. Therefore, the export of these products to Afghanistan is banned, Trend reports referring to IRNA.

Kiyani promised that the problem will be solved during a week and the abovementioned products will be exported again.

Presently, 30 fuel tanks remain on the Mahirud border, he said.

The length of the border between Iran and Afghanistan is 945 kilometers. Some 465 kilometers accounts for South Khorasan province. There are four border markets in the province.