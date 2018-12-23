Iran discloses area of greenhouses in Tehran province

By Trend





The area of ?? greenhouses in Iran’s Tehran province has increased by approximately 10 percent this Iranian year (started on March 21, 2018) compared to last Iranian year, director of Iran's Tehran Province Agricultural Organization Karim Zulfugari said.

Moreover, 200 hectares of land were allocated for greenhouses in 15 districts of Tehran province this Iranian year. Presently, the area of ??all greenhouses in the province has reached 3,300 hectares, Trend reports refering to IRIB.

The area of the country's greenhouses is 12,000 hectares. About a quarter of the country's greenhouses is in the Tehran province, Zulfugari said.

Some 700,000 tons of 6 million tons of products harvested in the Tehran province during a year are grown in greenhouses, he added.

The Tehran province ranks first in the country in production of ornamental flowers, Zulfugari said.