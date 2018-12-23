Kazakh economy ministry announces plans on attracting investment

By Trend

The National Economy Ministry of Kazakhstan is carrying out large-scale work to attract investments in the sphere of natural monopolies, including in the housing and public utilities sector, Minister Timur Suleimenov said in the Parliament, Trend reports with reference to the Kazakh media.

"This will allow attracting investments in the amount of 2.2 trillion tenge in the sphere of natural monopolies until 2021, including about 1.3 trillion tenge in the housing and public utilities sector," he said.

Suleimenov added that investments in the amount of 1.02 trillion tenge were attracted over the past 3 years, including 684 billion tenge of investments in the housing and public utilities sector.

The minister also said that investments of international financial organizations are actively attracted within the framework of the new tariff policy.

"Over the past 2 years, 19.6 billion tenge have been attracted from international financial organizations. At the end of 2017, the average depreciation of the infrastructure was no longer 66, but 64.9 percent," Suleimenov said.

(372.49 KZT = 1 USD on Dec. 20)