Flydubai to launch flights to Uzbekistan

By Trend

Low cost airline of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) FlyDubai will launch flights to Uzbekistan soon, according to State Inspectorate for Supervision of Aviation Safety of Uzbekistan.

The relevant agreements were reached during the talks held in the UAE between representatives of the State Inspectorate for Supervision of Aviation Safety and aviation authorities of Dubai, Trend reports citing Podrobno.uz.

FlyDubai will replace Emirates Airline in performing Dubai-Tashkent flight. The company will perform flights to Uzbekistan five times a week, with the possibility of adding two more flights per week in the summer of 2019.

Flydubai is a government-owned low-cost airline with its head office and flight operations in Terminal 2 of Dubai International Airport.

The airline operates a total of 95 destinations, serving the Middle East, Africa, Asia and Europe from Dubai.