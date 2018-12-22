Erdogan: Turkey really worried about unresolved conflicts in S.Caucasus

By Trend

Turkey is highly worried about the unresolved conflicts in the South Caucasus, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, Trend reports via Turkish media.

Erdogan noted that Turkey is in favor of solving all military conflicts in the region, as well as the South Caucasus, since these conflicts have a negative impact on Turkey.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.