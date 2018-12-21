Berdimuhamedov: Russia strategic partner of Turkmenistan

By Trend





Russia is a strategic partner of Turkmenistan, Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov said at a government meeting, Trend reports referring to the Turkmen TV channel Altyn Asyr.

The peculiarity of bilateral relations includes long-term close cooperation in the international political arena, mutual support of the initiatives being put forward, the Turkmen president said.

"The Turkmen-Russian economic partnership is characterized by a focus on expanding areas of joint work, establishing direct trade and economic ties with the regions of Russia," he noted.

About 190 companies with Russian capital operate in Turkmenistan.

The ARETI International Croup holding (formerly ITERA) has been operating since 2009 in the Turkmen sector of the Caspian Sea on the basis of the production sharing agreement.







