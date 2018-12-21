Kazakhstan’s trade turnover with EEU up by 7.2%

By Trend





The mutual trade between Kazakhstan and the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) in January-October 2018 amounted to $15.52 billion, Trend reports with reference to the Kazakh media.

This is 7.2 percent more than in the same period of 2017.

In particular, Kazakhstan's exports to the EEU countries in the reporting period amounted to $4.8 billion, and imports totaled $10.72 billion.

Thus, exports increased by 11.1 percent, and imports rose by 5.6 percent compared to January-October 2017.

In the total volume of Kazakhstan’s foreign trade turnover with the EEU countries in the first 10 months of 2018, Russia accounted for 91.9 percent, Kyrgyzstan for 4.4 percent, Belarus for 3.6 percent, and Armenia for 0.1 percent.

The Eurasian Economic Union is an international organization for regional economic integration. The EEU provides for free movement of goods, services, capital and labor.

The Union aims to comprehensively upgrade, raise the competitiveness of and cooperation between the national economies, and to promote stable development in order to raise the living standards of the nations of its member states.