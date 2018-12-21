Iran ready to meet Turkey's energy needs - president

By Trend





President Hassan Rouhani said on Thursday that the Islamic Republic of Iran through a sound management will be able to chance sanctions into opportunity to tie Iran-Turkey economy, Trend reports citing IRNA.

According to the presidential website, Rouhani made the remarks in a meeting with Iranian businessmen in Turkey.

'Iran is ready to meet Turkey's energy demands in long term while once again described the US economic sanctions against the country as rough and unfair,' he added.

President Rouhani said that only the international rules and regulations and nations' interests should be of prime importance and no other power in the world should be able to leave 'impact on our economy as we are able through sound management to change all threats into opportunity' to bring the two sides economies much closer.