Official: Iran facing water scarcity, drought

In the future, water will be more valuable than bread, Head of Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA) Gholamhossein Shafei said at the second biennial Water Economy Conference held in Tehran, Trend reports via Iranian media.

Iran may undergo a serious crisis, if the country doesn't address water-related problems, Shafei said, adding that the work to address the problem and the construction of water dams were not assessed properly.

He underlined that Iran should strive to solve water-related problems and involve the private sector in the process.

"Sadly, Iran is facing water scarcity and drought, but Iranians have proven that they are capable of dealing with it," he said.

Earlier, it was reported that during the last Iranian planting season (started Sept. 23, 2017), draught caused severe damage worth about $18.571 million to Tiran and Karvan county of Iran's Isfahan province

The drought caused decrease in production at ??1,800 hectares.

