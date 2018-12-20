Kyrgyzstan issues modified banknotes

By Trend





The National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic put into circulation the modified banknotes of the 4th series with the value of 20 soms and 5,000 soms of 2016 sample on December 20, 2018. The website of the National Bank says, Trend reports referring to 24.kg.

The issue of new banknotes completes the scheduled update of the national currency of the 4th series. The new banknotes have a clearly defined portrait made by the classical method with mask element (the word «som» appears on the banknote of 5,000 soms when holding it up to light) and the year of issue — 2016.

«The modified banknotes of the 4th series will act along with the previously issued banknotes. All of them have the status of official means of payment on the territory of Kyrgyzstan and are subject to mandatory acceptance as means of payment, regardless of the year of issue,» the National Bank stressed.







