New railroads & highways being constructed in Iran

Presently, 3,197 kilometers of railways, 1,167 kilometers of controlled-access highway and 7,800 kilometers of highways are being constructed in Iran, Kheyrolla Khadimi, CEO of Iran's Construction and Development of Transportation Infrastructures Company, said, Trend reports via IRNA.

Khadimi noted that the enlargement of the country's railway network is a priority for the Iranian government.

He added that apart from 3,197 kilometers of railways, surveys are being carried out for the future construction of 5,200 kilometers of railways in various directions.

Investors have submitted proposals for the construction of further 2,200 kilometers of controlled-access highway and presently, the proposals are being studied by relevant structures.

Khadimi noted that work has been 92 percent completed in the first section of Tehran-North controlled-access highway, which is going to serve the northern provinces of the country.

In case, if the construction of the road itself, its bridges, tunnels and signs are constructed, the highway will be put into operation by the end of the current Iranian year (started March 21).

There's no doubt that the first section of Tehran-North, which is 32 kilometers long, will be commissioned by the end of the current year, he added.

He also added that Iranian contractors are working on the second section of the controlled-access highway and six foreign investors have submitted financial proposals for the construction of the third sector.