European countries refrain from supplying fuel to Iranian planes

By Trend





In addition to Turkey and Lebanon, most European countries also refrain from supplying fuel to Iran’s planes, said Ali Abedzadeh, deputy minister of Roads and Urban Development of Iran and chief of the Iranian Civil Aviation Organization (CAO), Trend reports via Mehr News Agency.

The gradual increase in foreign currency and tightening of sanctions by the US affected the aviation industry of Iran, he noted.

“We don’t have any restrictions for foreign planes, including US aircraft; all planes can land and take off using our airports,” he said. “There are restrictions for Israeli aircraft only.”

Considering the increase in foreign currency by 2.5 times over the past months, and the increase in expenditures of airline companies, ticket prices also grew, he noted. However, in the next few months there will be a reduction in ticket prices, Abedzadeh added.