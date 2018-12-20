Iran ends import substitution of steam turbines ahead of time

By Trend





The import subsitution of fixed and mobile gears of Iran’s power plant turbines until the end of this Iranian year (started March 21, 2018) was the aim of Iran's Thermal Power Plants Holding Company (TPPHC) and it has been completely implemented, Mohsen Tarztalab, the company’s managing director, said at a press conference, Trend reports via Tasnim News Agency.

He said that increasing the working level of gas compressor of the GEF 9 turbines caused an 8 MW electricity increase at Shahid Rajaee Power Plant.

He added that the titanium-based nanostructured nitrogen alloys were installed on the steam turbine as part of the steps taken for the development of the power industry.

He noted that the priority was given to 75 projects and 50 billion rials were allocated in this regard.