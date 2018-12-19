Kazakh Parliament approves bill on EEU goods labeling

By Trend





The MPs of the lower house of the Parliament of Kazakhstan have approved the bill providing for the introduction of labeling of goods within the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU), Trend reports with reference to the Kazakh media.

The corresponding agreement was signed on February 2, 2018 in Almaty by the Prime Ministers of the EEU countries at the meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council. The main objectives of the agreement are to ensure the legality of the turnover of goods, consumer protection, reduction of the shadow economy, increase of the tax revenues to the budget, and alignment of competitive business conditions within the EEU.

At the lower house meeting, the Finance Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov said that goods imported into the territory of the Eurasian Customs Union and those produced on the territory of the EEU are subject to labeling.

However, the agreement provides for cases in which the goods are not subject to labeling, for example, when the goods are produced for export outside the Eurasian Customs Union or if the goods are imported by individuals for their own needs.

"The labeling institute is successfully used in many developed countries, such as the US, EU states, Brazil, China, etc. I believe that labeling each product and ensuring its traceability from the manufacturer and importer to the end user is one of the effective tools for digitizing the economy," Smailov noted.