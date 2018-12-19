Tajikistan, Belarus co-op to discuss in Minsk

By Azernews





By Abdul Kerimkhanov

The current state and prospects of development of Tajik-Belarusian cooperation were discussed in Minsk on December 16.

According to the Information Department of the Tajik Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ambassador of Tajikistan to Belarus, Makhmadsharif Khakdod, met with the First Deputy Minister of Belarusian Foreign Affairs, Andrei Evdochenko.

During the conversation, the sides discussed the state and prospects of development of Tajik-Belarusian cooperation in the political, trade, economic, cultural, humanitarian spheres and cooperation in the framework of international and regional organizations.

In particular, they discussed the organization of a number of events, inter-MFA consultations, increasing mutual export deliveries of goods, creating joint ventures for the production and sale of agricultural products, creating friendly Tajik-Belarusian gardens in the Gomel and Brest regions, as well as a wide range of issues related to the improvement of legal contract base of cooperation.

Also, the parties paid special attention to the organization of visits at the highest level, the 13th meeting of the Tajik-Belarusian intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation, the Days of Culture of Tajikistan in Belarus, as well as an exhibition of Tajik products in Belarus in 2019.

Following the meeting, the sides expressed high appreciation of bilateral cooperation between the countries and expressed satisfaction with the results of joint work in 2018.

Diplomatic relations between Belarus and Tajikistan were established on September 5, 1996.

In January-April 2018, the trade turnover between Belarus and Tajikistan amounted to $ 14.5 million and increased by 133.9 percent compared to the same period in 2017

Belarus mainly exports sugar, tractors, carpets and floor coverings, special purpose vehicles, fibreboard and chipboard, packaged for retail sale of medicines, malt. Tajikistan supplies cotton yarn, dried fruit, a mixture of nuts and dried fruit, cotton fiber.

In Tajikistan, a commodity distribution network has been established for more than 15 Belarusian enterprises, including OJSC BelAZ, OJSC MTZ, OJSC MAZ, OJSC Amkodor, OJSC Gomselmash.