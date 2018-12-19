Removal of equipment from Istanbul Ataturk Airport postponed

By Trend





The process of dismantling and removal of equipment from Istanbul's Ataturk Airport to the new airport in Istanbul has been postponed due to technical reasons until March 2019, Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure of Turkey told Trend Dec. 19.

Earlier, Minister of Transport and Infrastructure of Turkey Mehmet Cahit Turhan said that this process will begin Dec. 30, 2018.

The Ataturk Airport in Istanbul had to end operating flights at 00:00 (GMT +3) on Dec. 31.

Beginning from 00:00 (GMT +3) on Dec. 31, all passenger and cargo flights had to be operated from the third airport of Istanbul.

The third airport was built near the Lake Terkos in northern Istanbul.

The first airport in Turkey was built in 1912 and was used for military purposes.

In 1953, Istanbul airport was opened for international flights for the first time, and in 1985 it was renamed in honor of the founder of the Turkish Republic, Mustafa Kemal Ataturk.