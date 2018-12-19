Crude oil loading arm commissioned at Iran’s Kharg island

By Trend





Crude oil loading arm has been commissioned at Iran’s Kharg island, said director of Kharg branch of Iranian Oil Terminals Company Abbas Asadrouz.

Oil loading arms are among the strategic equipment in oil terminals, IRNA quoted Asadrouz as saying, Trend reports.

They are used for transporting crude oil and petroleum products from platforms to ships and vice versa, he said, adding that this equipment is also used for loading petroleum products to storages.

Asadrouz pointed out that the oil loading arm plays an important role in oil exports. It has been manufactured in accordance with local and international standards, using the maximum technical poteltial of the Iranian Oil Terminals Company.

“The design and manufacturing technology of this equipment was monopolized by severak foreign companies. The equipment manufactured on Kharg island is a totally local product and was manufactured by local specialists,” he noted.

Iranian Oil Terminals Company as one of the companies under umbrella of National Iranian Oil Company is an operational, specialized and professional organization that has the duty of all reservation affairs, crude oil, oil products, liquefied gas and marine services export and import operations along with providing measurement and lab services.