British Airways to restart flights to Pakistan in mid-2019

By Trend





The British Airways will restart its flights to Pakistan in June 2019 - a positive occurrence for the two countries to grow their multi-dimensional links, Pakistan's Dispatch News Desk (DND) news agency reported.

The resumption will take place 10 years after the UK’s national air carrier had suspended its flights to Pakistan.

The British Airways said it would start flights between London’s Heathrow Airport and New Islamabad International Airport from June 15, 2019.

Initially, three flights a week will be operated between London and Islamabad by three class Boeing 786 Dreamliner aircrafts.

In a statement, British High Commissioner in Islamabad Thomas Drew expressed the delight over the resumption of British Airways’ flights to Pakistan, saying it would further boost links between the UK and Pakistan, especially in trade and investment.

“I am delighted to be welcoming British Airways back to Pakistan. The launch of direct flights by British’s flag carrier between London Heathrow and Islamabad’s new International Airport is excellent news for both countries. The links between Britain and Pakistan are already extraordinary – from culture and cricket to people, politics and education,” Thomas Drew said.