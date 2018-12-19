Turkish president, opposition leader may hold joint rallies

By Trend





Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the leader of the opposition Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), Devlet Bahceli, may hold joint rallies on the eve of municipal elections, Deputy Chairman of the Justice and Development Party (AKP) Numan Kurtulmus said, Trend reports referring to Turkish media.

Kurtulmus noted that so far it has not been determined in which cities joint rallies will be held, but most likely they will be in big cities.

The municipal elections in Turkey will be held on March 31, 2019.

Municipal elections in Turkey are held every five years.







