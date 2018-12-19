Turkmenistan interested in strengthening bilateral ties with Georgia

By Trend





President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov congratulated Salome Zurabishvili on her election as President of Georgia, Trend reports citing the Turkmen government.

In his address, the head of state, highly appreciating the development of friendly relations between the countries, expressed confidence in the further development and strengthening of bilateral relations in the interests of the peoples of Turkmenistan and Georgia.

The Turkmen leader addressed wishes of good health and great success in all undertakings and activities aimed at the progress and prosperity of the Georgian people, says the message.

In November 2017, Ashgabat hosted a meeting of the Deputy Prime Minister, Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov and the Deputy Prime Minister, Foreign Minister of Georgia Mikheil Janelidze. Speaking about the energy policy of Turkmenistan, the parties expressed interest in consolidating efforts in the development of international energy cooperation.

Tbilisi earlier stated that Georgia is an important link in the South Caucasus transport and energy corridor and is ready to provide reliable and safe transit of energy from the Caspian basin and Central Asia through its territory.

In addition, Ashgabat and Tbilisi are studying projects on the creation of transport and transit infrastructure between the Caspian and Black Sea regions, the use of which will ensure broad interregional integration with the states of Europe and the Middle East.