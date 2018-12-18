Iran, Iraq holding talks over financial transactions

By Trend





The discussions between Iran and the Central Bank of Iraq to carry out financial transactions by using rial and dinar are under completion, chairman of the Iran-Iraq Joint Chamber of Commerce Yahya Al-e Eshaq said.

There are no problems with export of Iranian goods to Iraq, Trend reports referring to Tasnim News Agency.

Thus, during eight months of this Iranian year (started on March 21, 2018), the products worth $8 billion were exported, Al-e Eshaq said.

The discussions were held with the Iraqi side to simplify export procedures, he added.

If an agreement is reached following the talks between Iran and the Central Bank of Iraq, the banks of the two countries may open a letter of credit to each other, Al-e Eshaq said.