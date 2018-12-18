Iran imports over 5 mln tons of millet

By Trend





In the first six months of the current Iranian year (started March 21), Iran imported over 5.254 million tons of millet from three countries, Iran's Customs Administration (IRICA) said in a report, Trend reports via Iranian media.

Some $2.119 million were spent on the millet imports, according to IRICA.

Russia alone accounted for over three million tons of Iran's millet imports worth over $1.441 million.