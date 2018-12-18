TODAY.AZ / World news

Iran imports over 5 mln tons of millet

18 December 2018 [14:10] - TODAY.AZ

By  Trend


In the first six months of the current Iranian year (started March 21), Iran imported over 5.254 million tons of millet from three countries, Iran's Customs Administration (IRICA) said in a report, Trend reports via Iranian media.

Some $2.119 million were spent on the millet imports, according to IRICA.

Russia alone accounted for over three million tons of Iran's millet imports worth over $1.441 million.

CountryCustomsGoodsWeight (tons)

Value

(rials)

Value

(USD)

RussiaAstara, Anzali Free ZoneMillet3,673,01760,310,819,0531,441,369
AzerbaijanAstaraMillet877,00013,622,782,092339,111
GermanyMashhadMillet704,25013,431,485,700338,138

