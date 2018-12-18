Saudi Arabia studies investment projects in Turkmenistan

By Trend





A business delegation of Saudi Arabia, led by Bader bin Bahishan Al-Busais, visited Turkmenistan with a working visit to study investment opportunities, Trend reports with reference to Arab News.

A series of meetings of the Saudi delegation with the leadership of Vnesheconombank, the ministries of industry and trade, and the Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs of Turkmenistan took place in Ashgabat.

It was earlier reported that Turkmenistan is of investment interest for oil companies of Saudi Arabia, such as Saudi Aramco. The company considered investing in oil and gas production, including countries with access to the Caspian Sea, such as Turkmenistan, which owns the largest mineral resources.

It is worth noting that Saudi Arabia supports the construction of the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline, which started in December 2015. Deliveries are expected in 2020.