Kazakhstan increases share of commodities in exports

By Trend





The share of commodities in the exports of Kazakhstan increased from 67.8 percent in January-September 2017 to 74.2 percent in the same period this year, the country's National Economy Ministry told Trend.

During the period, exports of commodities, including oil, natural gas, industrial and agricultural products, amounted to $33 billion.

In general, the trade turnover of Kazakhstan in January-September 2018 totaled $68.2 billion, an increase of 21.9 percent compared to the same period in 2017.

Exports from Kazakhstan in January-September 2018 amounted to $44.5 billion, an increase of 28.4 percent.

"The main export goods of Kazakhstan are crude oil ($27.9 billion, 62.7 percent of total exports), natural gas ($2.1 billion, 4.6 percent), copper and copper cathodes ($1.8 billion, 4 percent)," said the ministry.

Kazakhstan’s top 10 export products also include ferroalloys ($1.7 billion, 3.7 percent), petroleum products ($951.1 million, 2.1 percent), ores and copper concentrates ($868.7 million, 2 percent), uranium ($753.6 million, 1.7 percent), wheat ($664.8 million, 1.5 percent), flat-rolled products ($544.3 million, 1.2 percent), and raw aluminum ($427.7 million, 0.96 percent).