250,000 tons of goods exported, imported & transshipped through Iran's Bazargan customs

By Trend





Since the beginning of the current Iranian year (started March 21), approximately 250,000 tons of agricultural products were exported, imported and transshipped through Iran's Bazargan customs, Gasim Tariverdizadeh, the head of the agricultural department of the Maku county of Iran's West Azerbaijan province, said, Trend reports via Iranian media.

During the reported period, 176,000 tons of agricultural products, including bananas and tobacco, were imported through Bazargan customs to Iran, while 33,000 tons of goods were transshipped, Tariverdizadeh said.

Besides, about 41,000 tons of goods, including pistachio, walnut, watermelons and apples, were exported to various countries, he said.

There are a total of 22 customs checkpoints in Iran. About one fourth of them are in West Azerbaijan province. Bazargan is one of the most important checkpoints between Turkey and Iran, and at the same time is considered as the gate between Europe and Iran.