Non-oil exports increase in Iran's Mazandaran

By Trend





In the first eight months of the current Iranian year (started March 21), the non-oil exports through the customs of Iran's Mazandaran province increased by 10 percent in terms of value, Mohammad Mohammadpour Omran, the head of Mazandaran Province Industry, Mine and Trade Organization, said, Trend reports via ILNA.

Mohammadpour said that in the period, 508,000 tons of goods worth over $289 million were exported through Mazandaran's customs.

He also noted that the exports, in terms of weight, increased by 8 percent.

Main export goods were dairy products, ice cream, industrial goods, cement, metals, paper, etc., Mohammadpour said, adding that the goods were mainly exported to Iraq, Afghanistan, Russia, Kazakhstan and Turkey.