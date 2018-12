By Trend





Fishermen have caught 1,800 tons of shrimp off the coast of Iran's Hormozgan Province, Director General of the Fisheries Organization of Hormozgan Mohsun Yektapour said.

During shrimp season (from Oct. 2 to Nov. 13), 1,100 fishermen used 129 boats to catch shrimp, Trend reports referring to IRNA.

Last Iranian year (started March 21, 2017), 2,030 tons of shrimp were caught off the coast of Hormozgan.