Tashkent Stock Exchange's trade volume up six-fold

By Trend





At the Dec. 10-14 trade week at Uzbekistan's Toshkent Republican Stock Exchange, 241 purchase and sale transactions were carried out on shares of 26 joint stock companies, Trend reports referring to the press service of the Stock Exchange.

As a result, 1.5 billion ordinary shares and 1.2 million privileged shares worth 35.4 billion soums were sold, compared to 6.1 billion soums last week.

The greatest demand in the past period was on securities of commercial banks – a 98.8 percent share in the weekly turnover or 34.5 billion soums and construction companies – 0.67 percent (0.24 billion soums).

The average value of transactions amounted to 147 million soums, while the average daily transaction size was 7.1 billion soums. The average selling price per share was 23.7 soums, and the average daily number of securities sold was 299 million.

Since the beginning of the year, 10,095 security and corporate bond transactions for a total amount of 655.1 billion soums have been concluded at the Toshkent RSE.

Some 10 billion securities of 116 issuers were used in the trades.

(8312.64 UZS = 1 USD on Dec. 17)