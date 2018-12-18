Kazakhstan launches new sunflower oil plant

By Trend





A modern plant for production of refined sunflower oil has been launched in the Akmola region of Kazakhstan, Trend reports with reference to the Kazakh media.

The design capacity of the plant is 6 tons per day.

Deputy governor of the region Marat Igaliyev noted that the commissioning of the enterprise was carried out to further implement the Kazakh president's instructions to ensure a "food belt" around the capital of the country, Astana.

The plant's products will be supplied to the markets of Astana and Kokshetau. There are also plans to enter other markets of Kazakhstan.

The enterprise uses modern environment-friendly equipment, the biggest advantage of which is its zero waste. The waste cake can be used for feeding livestock. The plant has all the opportunities for further expansion of production.







