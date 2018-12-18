Kazakhstan launches tourist train between Almaty, Turkistan

By Trend





The first tourist train from Almaty arrived in the Turkistan region of Kazakhstan, Trend reports with reference to Kazakh media.

The high-speed train between the two cities will run on Fridays and Sundays. Passengers traveling in this train will be able to get acquainted with the sights of Turkistan during two days.

The opening ceremony of the tourist route was attended by the Deputy Governor of the Turkistan region Yerbol Taszhurekov, leadership of the Turan Express company, tourism specialists and media representatives.

In his speech, Taszhurekov noted that the tourist route will contribute to a further increase in the number of tourists in Turkistan.

Later an information tour was organized for the guests who arrived by the train. Tourists visited the ancient cities of Otrar and Sauran, and then got acquainted with the state historical and cultural reserve – Azret Sultan museum.

It is worth noting that the launch of the Almaty-Turkistan tourist train was held within the framework of the memorandum of cooperation signed between the Turan Express company and the Passenger Transport and Road Department, the Tourism and External Relations Department, and the Internal Policy Department of the Turkistan region.