Turkey demonstrates export potential at exhibition in Ashgabat

By Trend





An exhibition of Turkish export goods, organized by the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Turkmenistan and the Turkish Meridyen International Fair Organization, is being held in Ashgabat, Trend reports via the information from the organizers.

The event is attended by the representatives of the Turkish state agencies, heads and specialists of 70 companies.

The participants include manufacturers of electric equipment (Vatan Kablo A.S., Cagdas Pano, Askomak Gida Degirmencilik), pipe and plumbing products (Elmas Irrigation Systems). STK Makina and Pimak Professional Kitchen present various technologies for import-substituting production. Astas Tekstili and Oztas Ic Giyim exhibit products of the textile industry, while Monty Parfum present perfumery products, and EM-KA Celik Konstruksiyon, Cemina and Dogus Firca represent the sphere of production of building materials, metal structures and accessories for various objects.

Turkish companies Sistem-Suntek Sera, Metas, Erenoglu Muhendislik, Genc Gucsan, etc also present their products and technologies.

Presently, there are about 600 Turkish companies operating in Turkmenistan, which were entrusted with such major projects as the construction of an international sea port in the city of Turkmenbashi and the international airport of the capital of Turkmenistan, highways, interchanges and overpasses.

In addition, Turkish companies are actively involved in the construction of chemical industry facilities in Turkmenistan. There is also a productive cooperation in the field of electricity, where Turkish companies implement a project to modernize the power supply systems of Ashgabat, and build large power plants in the regions.