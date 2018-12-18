Turkmen Avaza to host 1st Caspian Economic Forum

By Trend





Turkmenistan plans to hold the 1st Caspian Economic Forum in its coastal resort Avaza on August 12, 2019, the Caspian Sea Day, Trend reports citing the Turkmen government.

It is worth noting that on the initiative of Turkmenistan, the decision to hold the forum was made at the 5th Summit of the Heads of State of the Caspian littoral states held on August 12 this year in Aktau, Kazakhstan.

The issue of preparing for the Caspian Economic Forum was recently discussed at a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan.

According to the Turkmen Dovlet Khabarlary state news agency, the President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov stressed that the development of fruitful cooperation with the countries of the Caspian region is among the priority vectors of Turkmenistan's foreign policy, based on the principles of positive neutrality, good neighborliness and mutually beneficial partnership.

"The strategic importance of the Caspian Sea in regional and interregional geopolitical and geo-economic processes, its role as an important transit and transport and logistics hub necessitate the further integration of efforts of the Caspian states for the implementation of key areas of cooperation with a view to a long-term perspective," the Neutral Turkmenistan newspaper quoted Berdimuhamedov.