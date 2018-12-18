Employment trips from Turkey to Israel down by almost 70%

By Trend





In January-November 2018, the number of Turkish citizens who visited Israel through the Turkish Employment Agency (ISKUR) for the purpose of employment, decreased by 69.44 percent compared to the same period in 2017, the Turkish Employment Agency (ISKUR) told Trend Dec. 17.

ISKUR noted that during the reporting period 33 Turkish citizens arrived in Israel through the Agency.

The Agency also noted that Turkish citizens didn’t visit Israel via ISKUR in November 2018.

In November 2018, a total of 2,122 Turkish citizens went abroad searching work via ISKUR.

According to the Agency, in January-November 2018, 22,285 Turkish citizens left the country via ISKUR, which is 19.64 percent more compared to the same period in 2017.

In November 2018, 108,954 Turkish citizens were provided with work in Turkey, which is 11.9 percent more compared to the same month 2017.

In Turkey, in November, among those provided with jobs, 64 percent accounted for men, while the number of women accounted for 36 percent.

Among those employed in November 2018, 99.2 percent accounted for the private sector.

In January-November 2018, as a whole, 1,099,623 people were provided with jobs in Turkey.

A total of 3.296 million people were registered as unemployed in Turkey in November 2018. Fifty-one percent of them are women and 49 percent are men.