Prime Ministers of Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan to discuss border issues

By Trend





Meeting of the Prime Ministers of Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan will take place tomorrow, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Uzbekistan reported, Trend reports referring to 24.kg.

According to it, the second meeting of the Council of Heads of Border Regions of Uzbekistan and Plenipotentiary Representatives of the Government of Kyrgyzstan in the border regions will be held in Osh city. The heads of the Cabinet of Ministers of the two countries will chair the meeting.

Earlier, following the negotiations of the working groups of Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan, two more sections of the state border have been demarcated.







