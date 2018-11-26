US dollar growing against Uzbek soum again

By Trend





The Central Bank of Uzbekistan has published new exchange rates, which will be valid from Nov. 27, Uzbek media reported.

The US dollar continues to grow rapidly. This time, the US currency rose by 21.67 soums. Starting tomorrow, $1 will cost 8299.20 soums.

Euro, on the contrary, lost in value. The European currency fell to 9411.29 soums, down by 39.99 soums compared with the previous week.

The Russian ruble also fell slightly. Its cost decreased by 0.17 soum and reached 125.39 soum.

(8277.53 soums = 1 USD on Nov. 26)