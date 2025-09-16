16.09.2025
18:01
новости на русском
azərbaycan dilində
Facebook
Twitter
Google+
RSS
Main page
Latest News
Analytics
Politics
Business
Society
Sports
Arts & Entertainment
Azernews.az
World news
Weird / Interesting
Photo Galleries
Voice of Diaspora
Your Corner
TODAY.AZ
/
Politics
Shusha hosts official welcoming ceremony for President of United Arab Emirates
16 September 2025 [14:04] -
TODAY.AZ
On September 16, an official welcoming ceremony for Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, was held in Shusha
.
URL:
http://www.today.az/news/politics/262012.html
Tweet
Print version
Views: 240
Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.
Follow @TRENDNewsAgency
Recommend news to friend
Your name:
Your e-mail:
Friend's name:
Friend's e-mail:
See Also
16 September 2025 [16:56]
Pashinyan’s new security doctrine: sincere pivot or strategic illusion? [ANALYSIS]
16 September 2025 [15:46]
President Ilham Aliyev, UAE President visit Shusha branch of National Carpet Museum
16 September 2025 [15:37]
President Ilham Aliyev, UAE President view bullet-riddled statues of Azerbaijan’s prominent figures in Shusha
16 September 2025 [15:16]
Azerbaijan, Bulgaria sign action plan on social protection cooperation
16 September 2025 [14:31]
President Ilham Aliyev, UAE President hold expanded meeting
16 September 2025 [14:07]
President Ilham Aliyev holds one-on-one meeting with President of United Arab Emirates
16 September 2025 [14:04]
Shusha hosts official welcoming ceremony for President of United Arab Emirates
16 September 2025 [13:34]
President Ilham Aliyev, UAE President pose for photo against background of Dashalti village in Shusha district
16 September 2025 [12:38]
President of UAE arrives on official visit to Azerbaijan
16 September 2025 [12:12]
Nikol Pashinyan told the Armenians the truth. Almost all of it
Most Popular
Qatar to host emergency Arab-Islamic Summit after Israeli strike on Doha
OPEC chief: Oil to remain vital despite ‘peak oil’ predictions
Explosion in Madrid from suspected gas leak kills 1 person, injures 25
Tensions rise in London as thousands gather ahead of rival marches
Russia displays military might with hypersonic missiles and bombers in drills
Azerbaijan joins CIS Customs Law Enforcement Meeting in Almaty
Trump calls for harsh tariffs on China, coordinated NATO sanctions on Russia amid ongoing war
Contact us:
[email protected]
Copyright © 2005-2014 Today.Az
Advertising