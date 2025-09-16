TODAY.AZ / Politics

Shusha hosts official welcoming ceremony for President of United Arab Emirates

16 September 2025 [14:04] - TODAY.AZ
On September 16, an official welcoming ceremony for Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, was held in Shusha.





























URL: http://www.today.az/news/politics/262012.html

Print version

Views: 240

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also