Armenian-origin resident detained in Khankendi with rifle and grenades

On September 14, Karen Albertovich Avanesyan, an Armenian-origin resident of Khankendi city born in 1967, left his residence and went to a nearby forest area, where he retrieved a previously hidden Kalashnikov assault rifle, four magazines loaded with ammunition, and five grenades. He was attempting to approach the location of an event in Khankendi city when he was detained by police officers. At that time, Avanesyan showed armed resistance to the police by throwing three hand grenades and opening fire with the assault rifle, according to the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Avanesyan, who was wounded by a bullet from return fire, was captured.

One police officer was injured during the operation.

In collaboration with the Prosecutor's Office and the State Security Service, a criminal case has been initiated, and operational-investigative measures are being carried out.