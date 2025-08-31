Opening of Zangazur Corridor to create additional opportunities for connectivity between Azerbaijan, China - Hikmet Hajiyev

The opening of the Zangazur Corridor will create additional opportunities for connectivity between Azerbaijan and China, Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan - Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev told media in Tianjin, Azernews reports citing Trend News Agency.

"Another important dimension of our cooperation is connectivity. Azerbaijan plays a central role in the development of the Middle Corridor, which runs through our territory and forms part of China’s Belt and Road Initiative," the assistant to the President said.

As Hajiyev pointed out, this year, transportation of Chinese cargo via the Middle Corridor has increased by over 40 percent, strengthening its role as a vital connectivity route across Eurasia.

"Looking ahead, we believe that the Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process and the opening of the Zangazur Corridor will create additional opportunities for connectivity," he added.