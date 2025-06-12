President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev ?ongratulates Russian President Vladimir Putin

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to Russian President Vladimir Putin on the occasion of Russia's national holiday - Russia Day.

The letter reads:

"Dear Vladimir Vladimirovich,

Please accept my heartfelt congratulations and best wishes on the occasion of the national holiday – Russia Day.

The peoples of Azerbaijan and Russia have traditionally been bound by close relations of friendship, good neighborliness, and mutual support. Today, these strong traditions serve as a solid foundation for the comprehensive development of our interstate relations and the deepening of cooperation across a broad range of areas.

I am confident that, in the interests of our friendly peoples and countries, we will continue to make every effort to strengthen Azerbaijani-Russian relations and to expand our multifaceted interaction in the spirit of strategic partnership and alliance.

On this remarkable day, I wish you, dear Vladimir Vladimirovich, good health and every success, and to all the citizens of Russia – well-being and prosperity."

Sincerely,

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan