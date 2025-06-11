"Eternal Brotherhood-IV” to strengthen regional military ties

By Qabil Ashirov



On June 10, the final planning conference for the multinational military exercise "Eternal Brotherhood-IV" was held in Baku. The exercise, scheduled for September this year in Azerbaijan, will bring together the Special Forces of Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, and Pakistan, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry.

The Ministry added that representatives from the Special Forces of the participating countries gathered in Baku to finalize preparations. The discussions focused on the overall structure and coordination of the drill, with special attention given to joint operational readiness and interoperability.

During the conference, participants reviewed and refined the tactical scenarios to be implemented during the practical phase of the exercise. They also addressed key organizational matters and answered a range of operational and logistical questions.

In addition to scenario planning, the event emphasized the importance of military cooperation and the exchange of experience among the participating nations.

“Eternal Brotherhood-IV” aims to enhance joint operational capabilities and contribute to the strengthening of regional security through multinational coordination and tactical collaboration.