Azerbaijan, Pakistan hold 11th Working Group meeting to deepen military cooperation

By Akbar Novruz



The “11th Working Group Level Meeting” between the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Joint Staff of the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan was held in Islamabad, highlighting the continued strengthening of defense ties between the two nations.

The Azerbaijani delegation was led by the Head of the International Military Cooperation Department of the Ministry of Defense and held discussions with the Head of the General Department of Foreign Military Cooperation of Pakistan’s Joint Staff.

The meeting focused on the current state and future development of military and military-technical cooperation between the two countries. Both sides conducted an in-depth exchange of views on expanding collaboration and advancing joint initiatives of mutual interest.

As a result of the discussions, the two sides signed the “Protocol of the 11th Working Group Level Meeting,” reinforcing their commitment to closer strategic cooperation in the defense sector.