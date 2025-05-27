Pakistan's Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, has sent a congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of 28 May – Independence Day.

According to Azernews, the letter reads:

is Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Excellency,

On behalf of the people and Government of Pakistan, as well as on my own behalf, please accept our heartiest felicitations on the joyous occasion of the Independence Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Pakistan greatly values its historically excellent brotherly relations with Azerbaijan, defined by mutual trust, exemplary affection, and resolute support to each other, on all core issues. I am glad to note that thanks to your outstanding leadership and powerful support, our friendly relations are on a positive trajectory, as we work together to transform them into a broad-based, mutually beneficial economic partnership.

I would like to reiterate my profound appreciation for Your

Excellency's steadfast support to Pakistan during the recent crisis with India. We are also grateful to our Azerbaijani brethren for their unwavering solidarity with Pakistan. Indeed, as true brothers, our hearts always beat in unison, especially as our destinies are intertwined. I greatly look forward to my visit to your beautiful country in coming days.

I fondly recall our most warm and productive discussions during my visit to the beautiful city of Baku in February 2025. I deeply appreciate Your Excellency's firm resolve to building stronger and closer Pakistan-Azerbaijan relations.

I am confident that the momentum generated by the high-level engagements will soon translate into tangible outcomes, across all areas of mutual interest, InshAllah! In this spirit, I greatly look forward to welcoming you in Pakistan, at your earliest convenience.

I wish Your Excellency health, success and happiness, and pray for lasting peace, progress and prosperity of the brotherly people of Azerbaijan.

Please accept Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration.

Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif

Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan