The brotherhood between the cities of Lachin and Irpen in Azerbaijan exemplifies cooperation between the regions of our countries, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said this at a joint press conference with Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andriy Yermak on May 25, Azernews reports.

Touching on economic cooperation between the two countries, the minister emphasized that the Azerbaijan-Ukraine Business Forum and other projects could provide a significant boost to relations in this area.